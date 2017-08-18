Subway tiles at the 40th Street entrance of the Times Square subway station appear to be Confederate flags.

The MTA says it will replace tiles in the Times Square subway station that bear an uncanny resemblance to Confederate flags.

The transit agency won’t say if the decision to change the tiles is related to the deadly unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. But the move comes as state and local governments across the U.S. are taking down symbols of the Confederacy, including a number of statues.

The tiles have been at the 40th Street entrance of the Times Square station since the early 20th Century, when they were created in honor of Adolph Ochs, a former head of the New York Times who was interred with a Confederate flag.

The MTA says the emblems are not Confederate flags, but symbols related to a longtime nickname for Times Square.

The tiles have been in the Times Square subway station for decades, and have drawn plenty of ire during that time.

Photo credit: Matt Kwong/CBC News

"These are not Confederate flags, it is a design based on geometric forms that represent the ‘Crossroads of the World,’” MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said in a statement.

“To avoid absolutely any confusion we will modify them to make that absolutely crystal clear,” he said.

It’s unknown when or how replacement of the tiles will take place.