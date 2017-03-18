What to Know The MTA's latest fare hike will go into effect tomorrow, March 19 at midnight

The base fare will stay at $2.75, single rides will remain $3, but weekly and monthly MetroCards will increase to $32 and $121, respectively

The cash toll at the Verrazano-Narrows will increase to $17, while E-ZPass tolls will go up to $11.52

Straphangers will be shelling out more for their daily commutes next week as the MTA's most recent fare hike goes into effect at midnight tomorrow.

Unlimited Ride MetroCard fares will go up from $31 to $32 for the seven-day card and from $116.50 to $121 for the 30-day card. The one-way base fare will remain the same at $2.75 for subways and local buses, and the cash fare remains at $6.50 for Express buses.

Reduced-fare Unlimited Ride MetroCards will cost $16.00 for a seven-day card $60.50 for a 30-day card. Single Ride Tickets will stay at $3.

For both Express buses and pay-per-ride fares, a 5 percent bonus is added when commuters buy or add $5.50 more to their MetroCards.

Drivers aren't exempt from the fare hike — bridge and tunnel tolls are going up as well.

The E-ZPass toll at the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge will increase by 44 cents to $11.52, while cash tolls increase $1 to $17. The toll is only paid when crossing from Brooklyn to Staten Island.

At the Queens-Midtown Tunnel and the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, the toll increases 22 cents to $5.76.

For those looking to save some cash on their daily commute, stock up on 11 percent bonus cards, specifically the $40 MetroCards with a $4.40 bonus. However, keep in mind that will only last about a year and a half.

For a complete breakdown of pricing and bonuses, visit the MTA's website for more information or click here for more fare update information.

The fare hike was approved by the MTA board January 25. Despite straphangers' grumbles about skyrocketing fares, the transit agency says it's the lowest fare and toll increase in eight years.

The agency added that of the 180,000 vehicles that cross the narrows daily, roughly 77 percent already avail of discounts.

Over half of the MTA's $15.6 billion annual operating budget is derived from fares and tolls, according to BKYLNER.

