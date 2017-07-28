MTA Conductor Punched in Face After Waking Up Sleeping Subway Rider: Police - NBC New York
MTA Conductor Punched in Face After Waking Up Sleeping Subway Rider: Police

    A 40-year-old MTA conductor was punched in the face when she tried to wake up a man sleeping on a southbound C train in Brooklyn last week, authorities say. 

    Police say the man was asleep on the train at the Euclid Avenue subway stop around 9 p.m. last Friday. When the conductor woke him up, he pummeled her in the face and ran off. 

    The conductor was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). 

    Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

