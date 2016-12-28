Man Sought in Attack on MTA Bus Driver in Brooklyn

Police are looking for a man who punched a 66-year-old bus driver in the face amid a dispute on an MTA bus in October.

Authorities say the suspect got into an argument with the driver as he tried to board a southbound B48 bus at Franklin Avenue and Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights Oct. 27. He then attacked the driver, police say.

The man ran off after the attack. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.