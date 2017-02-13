Charles Oakley has reached a truce with Madison Square Garden and Knicks owner Jim Dolan, the NBA says.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Monday that he met with the two men in the league office, with Michael Jordan joining by phone.

"Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA," Silver said. "Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future."

The apparent resolution comes after a news conference earlier in the day in which Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he thought Oakley was "targeted" by MSG security at a game last Wednesday in which he got into a shoving match with security personnel.

Adams, a former NYPD officer, said he had a copy of an internal investigation into the now-infamous altercation, and that it reveals the opposite of what MSG officials have said happened. He said it was security guards, not Oakley, who started the fight that led to the former Knick being arrested and banned from the Garden.

The report has not been confirmed by MSG officials.

"When I look through this report, based on my law enforcement experience -- I looked through this report line by line and read it thoroughly -- it was clear to me that Mr. Oakley was targeted, Mr. Oakley was approached, and the primary reason he was removed or attempted to be removed on that day dealt with a security personnel who 'had a previous relationship with him,'" said Adams, a former NYPD officer.

Oakley got into a shoving match with security personnel at last Wednesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former Knicks player was dragged out of the game in handcuffs on live television, inciting a swift backlash from fans and NBA players, who momentarily halted the game to watch the scuffle unfold.

In a radio interview Friday, Dolan said Oakley was banned from the arena indefinitely.