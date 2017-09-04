Kenny Cruz is accused of a grisly attack on his ex-girlfriend in Hempstead, according to police.

What to Know Kenny Cruz is charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking his ex with a stapler and stabbing her with scissors.

Police say Kenny Cruz, 30, of Bay Shore, is an admitted MS-13 member with MS-13 tattoos.

The victim suffered three stab wounds, a collapsed lung and multiple lacerations, according to police.

An admitted MS-13 member has been charged with attempted murder after repeatedly striking his ex-girlfriend over the head with a stapler and stabbing her multiple times with scissors, according to police.

Police say the 32-year-old victim went to a location in Hempstead to discuss financial assistance for her child with her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Her ex-boyfriend, Kenny Cruz, 30, of Bay Shore, confronted her at the location and the two began to argue.

The argument turned violent when Cruz allegedly began to punch the victim in the face, throw her to the ground and repeatedly kick her, according to police.

Cruz is accused of striking the victim over the head with a stapler multiple times, causing lacerations so deep that her skull was exposed. Police say Cruz also stabbed the victim with a scissor three times.

When Cruz’s mother tried to intervene, police say Cruz threatened her with the scissors.

The victim allegedly tried to call 911 from the scene, but had her phone forcibly taken from her by Cruz.

She then got in her car and drove home before being taken to a local hospital by her mother, according to police.

Police say the victim suffered three stab wounds, a collapsed lung and multiple lacerations.

Cruz, who police say has MS-13 tattoos, was arrested Sunday and faces charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cruz has three prior arrests, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cruz had retained attorneys who could comment on the allegations. He will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.



