The two-month closure of the M train begins this weekend, much to the chagrin of straphangers in Brooklyn and Queens.

Due to trackwork, the M train won't be running between Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway in Bushwick for 11 weekends starting Friday and ending June 26, the MTA said.

The shutdown will take place on the following weekends:

March 4-6

March 11-13

March 18-20

April 8-10

April 22-24

April 29-May 1

May 13-15

May 20-22

June 3-5

June 17-19

June 24-26

As an alternative during weekend closures, commuters can take shuttle buses that will be making all stops between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway beginning at 11 p.m. Fridays until 5 a.m. Mondays.

You can catch the shuttle buses at these locations:

Metropolitan Avenue at Rentar Plaza;

Putnam Avenue at Fresh Pond Road (to Myrtle Avenue) with a B20 conenction, and Fresh Pond Road at Putnam Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue), with a Q58 connection;

Putnam Avenue at Fairview Avenue (to Myrtle Avenue), with a B20 connection, and Fairview Avenue at Putnam Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue), with a connection to the Q58;

Seneca Avenue at Palmetto Street with a B38 connection;

Gates Avenue at Wyckoff Avenue (to Myrtle Avenue) with a B13 connection, and Palmetto street at Myrtle Aveune (to Metropolitan Avenue) with a Q58 connection;

Myrtle Avenue at Knickerbocker Avenue with a B54 connection;

Myrtle Avenue at Cedar Street (to Myrtle Avenue), and Myrtle Avenue at DeKalb Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue) with a B54 connection; and

Broadway at Myrtle Avenue, with connection to J and M trains

M service will operate between Essex Street in lower Manhattan and Myrtle Avenue, then along the J line to and from Broadway Junction days and evenings.

The preliminary shutdown precedes a complete closure of the M line scheduled for later this year, the MTA said.

About 60,000 customers use the M line between Myrtle Avenue and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue stations on an average weekdy, according to the transit agency. Ridership at the seven stations along that branch has increased 53 percent since 2000.