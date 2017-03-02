M Train Shuts Down Between Queens and Brooklyn Starting March 3 | NBC New York
M Train Shuts Down Between Queens and Brooklyn Starting March 3

The shutdown will take place over 11 weekends between March 3 and June 26, with shuttle buses making all stops between Middle Village and Bushwick

    The two-month closure of the M train begins this weekend, much to the chagrin of straphangers in Brooklyn and Queens.

    Due to trackwork, the M train won't be running between Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway in Bushwick for 11 weekends starting Friday and ending June 26, the MTA said.

    The shutdown will take place on the following weekends:

    • March 4-6
    • March 11-13
    • March 18-20
    • April 8-10
    • April 22-24
    • April 29-May 1
    • May 13-15
    • May 20-22
    • June 3-5
    • June 17-19
    • June 24-26

    As an alternative during weekend closures, commuters can take shuttle buses that will be making all stops between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway beginning at 11 p.m. Fridays until 5 a.m. Mondays.

    You can catch the shuttle buses at these locations:

    • Metropolitan Avenue at Rentar Plaza;
    • Putnam Avenue at Fresh Pond Road (to Myrtle Avenue) with a B20 conenction, and Fresh Pond Road at Putnam Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue), with a Q58 connection;
    • Putnam Avenue at Fairview Avenue (to Myrtle Avenue), with a B20 connection, and Fairview Avenue at Putnam Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue), with a connection to the Q58;
    • Seneca Avenue at Palmetto Street with a B38 connection;
    • Gates Avenue at Wyckoff Avenue (to Myrtle Avenue) with a B13 connection, and Palmetto street at Myrtle Aveune (to Metropolitan Avenue) with a Q58 connection;
    • Myrtle Avenue at Knickerbocker Avenue with a B54 connection;
    • Myrtle Avenue at Cedar Street (to Myrtle Avenue), and Myrtle Avenue at DeKalb Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue) with a B54 connection; and
    • Broadway at Myrtle Avenue, with connection to J and M trains
    M service will operate between Essex Street in lower Manhattan and Myrtle Avenue, then along the J line to and from Broadway Junction days and evenings. 

    The preliminary shutdown precedes a complete closure of the M line scheduled for later this year, the MTA said. 

    About 60,000 customers use the M line between Myrtle Avenue and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue stations on an average weekdy, according to the transit agency. Ridership at the seven stations along that branch has increased 53 percent since 2000.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

