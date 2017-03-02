The two-month closure of the M train begins this weekend, much to the chagrin of straphangers in Brooklyn and Queens.
Due to trackwork, the M train won't be running between Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway in Bushwick for 11 weekends starting Friday and ending June 26, the MTA said.
The shutdown will take place on the following weekends:
- March 4-6
- March 11-13
- March 18-20
- April 8-10
- April 22-24
- April 29-May 1
- May 13-15
- May 20-22
- June 3-5
- June 17-19
- June 24-26
As an alternative during weekend closures, commuters can take shuttle buses that will be making all stops between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway beginning at 11 p.m. Fridays until 5 a.m. Mondays.
You can catch the shuttle buses at these locations:
- Metropolitan Avenue at Rentar Plaza;
- Putnam Avenue at Fresh Pond Road (to Myrtle Avenue) with a B20 conenction, and Fresh Pond Road at Putnam Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue), with a Q58 connection;
- Putnam Avenue at Fairview Avenue (to Myrtle Avenue), with a B20 connection, and Fairview Avenue at Putnam Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue), with a connection to the Q58;
- Seneca Avenue at Palmetto Street with a B38 connection;
- Gates Avenue at Wyckoff Avenue (to Myrtle Avenue) with a B13 connection, and Palmetto street at Myrtle Aveune (to Metropolitan Avenue) with a Q58 connection;
- Myrtle Avenue at Knickerbocker Avenue with a B54 connection;
- Myrtle Avenue at Cedar Street (to Myrtle Avenue), and Myrtle Avenue at DeKalb Avenue (to Metropolitan Avenue) with a B54 connection; and
- Broadway at Myrtle Avenue, with connection to J and M trains
The preliminary shutdown precedes a complete closure of the M line scheduled for later this year, the MTA said.
About 60,000 customers use the M line between Myrtle Avenue and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue stations on an average weekdy, according to the transit agency. Ridership at the seven stations along that branch has increased 53 percent since 2000.