New Jersey Couple Steals Enough Lowe's Merchandise, Including $2,500 in Underwear, to Fill Tractor-Trailer: Prosecutors

Romela Velazquez, 24, allegedly exploited "weaknesses" in Lowe's website to have the goods sent without paying, prosecutors say

    Handout/AP

    What to Know

    • A Lowe's retail crime manager caught wind of the alleged scheme and notified authorities, who launched an investigation

    • Cops say enough stolen merchandise was seized from the couple's New Jersey home to fill an 18-foot trailer

    • The duo allegedly tried to have nearly $26K in items sent without paying; the wife is accused of exploiting weaknesses in the Lowe's website

    A New Jersey couple has been arrested for allegedly exploiting insecurity in the Lowe's home improvement website to have merchandise -- from a gazebo to a lawn mower to $2,500 in Victoria Secret underwear -- to their Brick Township home without paying. 

    Romela and Kimy Velazquez allegedly tried to have nearly $260,000 in Lowe's items sent to their home, and managed to receive nearly $13,000 worth of merchandise without paying before the alleged fraud was uncovered.

    According to prosecutors, who announced the arrests Tuesday, a Lowe's retail crime manager alerted authorities to the alleged scheme, which 24-year-old Romela Velazquez is accused of orchestrating. 

    Romela Velazquez took advantage of "weaknesses" in Lowe's website to have the items shipped, then posted photos of the stolen pieces to a local "Buy and Sell" Facebook group, often listing the items as "new" for half price, authorities allege.

    When a team of agencies searched the couple's Harding Drive home earlier this month, prosecutors say they recovered enough stolen merchandise to fill an 18-foot trailer. Detectives at the scene said the home looked more like a warehouse than a residence. 

    According to authorities, bigger ticket items recovered new in box, or with their tags still on included: 

    • Stainless Steel Weber Grill
    • Aluminum Gazebo
    • Honda Lawn Mower
    • LG Portable Air Conditioner
    • Dewalt Power Washer
    • Multiple Boxes of Ugg shoes
    • 70” Vizio LED Smart TV
    • Sony Stereo Surround Sound System with 4 speakers
    • Nikon D5000 Camera
    • 3 Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaners
    • Multiple boxes of furniture (not put together)
    • About $2,500 Victoria Secret underwear 

    Romela Velazquez was taken into custody and released Aug. 4 after her first court appearance on charges of computer criminal activity and theft by deception. Her 40-year-old husband is charged with receipt of stolen property and fencing, which means he is accused of knowingly buying stolen goods in order to resell them for a profit. 

    Attorney information for the husband and wife wasn't immediately available.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

