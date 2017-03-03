Police are looking for the suspect in the Lower East Side rape attempt March 3.

Police have released video of a man they say followed a woman into her apartment building on the Lower East Side and tried to rape her Friday.

The man followed the woman to her home in the area of Norfolk and Rivington streets just after midnight, and he shoved through the door and groped her, police said.

He then tried to take off her clothing but the woman resisted, and the man ran away.

The suspect is described as being about 28 to 34 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet, and 170 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown waist-length jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.

Women on the Lower East Side and Chinatown have also been targeted in a series of robberies over the past two weeks. Police haven't linked the rape attempt to that string of muggings.