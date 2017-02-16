The man said he found the ring in an LIRR parking lot earlier this month.

Someone dropped a gold wedding ring from 1948 in a Long Island Rail Road station parking lot earlier this month, and one Good Samaritan wants to make sure it gets returned to its rightful owner.

Joel Landstein posted on Facebook Feb. 5 that he found the nearly 70-year-old ring in the Roslyn station lot. He said there's an inscription and date inside, and posted an image of a painted gold ring with several blanks. Anyone who knows the rest of the inscription should call him, he wrote.

"The year is 1948 so it must have some great history and memories that go with it," the Facebook post said. "I would like to get this ring back to the family that lost it. If you can tell me the inscription and the day and month it belongs to you."

The post had more than 800 shares as of Thursday morning, when LIRR tweeted a link to the Facebook message.