Police are asking for the public's help in finding the parents of a little girl who walked into a Queens bodega.

The 5-year-old girl, identified as Essiah Love Miller, walked into a bodega in Far Rockaway alone Wednesday at evening looking for her parents.

She gave the store owner her name but did not know her home address.

Essiah was wearing black jeans, gray sneaker with pink laces, a pink shirt and a black coat. She has braided hair.

A family member may have come forward, but police said the investigation is ongoing.