Police are looking for the animal's owner

    Anyone with information on the llama is asked to call the Granby Police Department.

    A lost llama was found wandering a woody residential street in Connecticut on Thursday, authorities say. 

    Officials in the Hartford County town of Granby say the animal was spotted roaming around Notch Road around 8:30 a.m. 

    A veterinarian evaluated it and the llama was handed over to a resident with expertise in the species who will foster it until police can find the owner.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Granby Police at 860-844-5335.  

    Exotic pet laws in Connecticut restrict residents from owning potentially dangerous animals such as bears, large cats and primates, but llamas -- known for spitting and being mean but not necessarily dangerous -- appear to be OK. 

