A lost llama was found wandering a woody residential street in Connecticut on Thursday, authorities say.
Officials in the Hartford County town of Granby say the animal was spotted roaming around Notch Road around 8:30 a.m.
A veterinarian evaluated it and the llama was handed over to a resident with expertise in the species who will foster it until police can find the owner.
Anyone with information is asked to call Granby Police at 860-844-5335.
Exotic pet laws in Connecticut restrict residents from owning potentially dangerous animals such as bears, large cats and primates, but llamas -- known for spitting and being mean but not necessarily dangerous -- appear to be OK.
