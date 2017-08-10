Anyone with information on the llama is asked to call the Granby Police Department.

A lost llama was found wandering a woody residential street in Connecticut on Thursday, authorities say.

Officials in the Hartford County town of Granby say the animal was spotted roaming around Notch Road around 8:30 a.m.

A veterinarian evaluated it and the llama was handed over to a resident with expertise in the species who will foster it until police can find the owner.

Exotic pet laws in Connecticut restrict residents from owning potentially dangerous animals such as bears, large cats and primates, but llamas -- known for spitting and being mean but not necessarily dangerous -- appear to be OK.

