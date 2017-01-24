Woman Tried to Kidnap 6-Year-Old Girl from Inside Long Island Business: Police | NBC New York
Woman Tried to Kidnap 6-Year-Old Girl from Inside Long Island Business: Police

    Nassau County Police
    Lela Witts

    A 20-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested, accused of trying to snatch a 6-year-old girl from inside a tax preparer's office Monday, police say. 

    Lela Witts, 20, of Roosevelt, was inside Liberty Tax Services on Merrick Road at about 8:30 p.m. when she grabbed the girl and pulled her outside to the sidewalk, Nassau police said. 

    The victim's mother struggled with Witts until she was able to free her daughter and bring her back into the office, where she notified police. 

    A witness followed Witts across the street into a diner and pointed her out to responding officers, police said.

    No one was hurt.

    Witts was arraigned on charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping and second-degree unlawful imprisonment in First District Court in Hempstead Tuesday. 

    Attorney information for the woman wasn't immediately clear. 

