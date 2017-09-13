Long Island Teacher Accused of Buying Computers With School Money - NBC New York
Long Island Teacher Accused of Buying Computers With School Money

    Long Island Teacher Accused of Buying Computers With School Money
    A Long Island school teacher is accused of buying computers with school money and then possibly reselling them.

    Theresa Cucina, 55, of Long Beach, was cuffed and arrested Tuesday on grand larceny charges, police said.

    Cucina was a teacher in Hempstead. That is where prosecutors say she received $140,000 worth of computers and had them shipped out from JFK airport.

    Three shipments were sent out between June and August, according to the NYPD.

    It wasn’t clear where the computers went after being shipped from the airport. It also wasn’t clear if Cucina had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

