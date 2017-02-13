Frustrated LIRR Riders Take to Twitter to Unleash Fury | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Frustrated LIRR Riders Take to Twitter to Unleash Fury

By Michelle Kim

    @CiaranGBoyle/Twitter
    Photo by @CiaranGBoyle

    The rants predictably flood Twitter timelines every time the Long Island Rail Road breaks down during rush hour, and Monday's riders were once again at the ready.

    Wind-related outages, fallen utility poles and broken crossing gates were causing a mess across the LIRR system, leading to delays and suspensions. 

    Enraged riders posted photos and video of packed trains, complaining of hours-long trips and frequent stops.

    And in typical Internet-rage fashion, riders conjured up sarcastic memes to illustrate just how they felt about the LIRR experience: 

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

