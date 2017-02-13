Frustrated LIRR Riders Take to Twitter to Unleash Fury

The rants predictably flood Twitter timelines every time the Long Island Rail Road breaks down during rush hour, and Monday's riders were once again at the ready.

Wind-related outages, fallen utility poles and broken crossing gates were causing a mess across the LIRR system, leading to delays and suspensions.

Enraged riders posted photos and video of packed trains, complaining of hours-long trips and frequent stops.

And in typical Internet-rage fashion, riders conjured up sarcastic memes to illustrate just how they felt about the LIRR experience: