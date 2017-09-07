A Long Island man was arrested for calling police and threatening to blow up their station and a court house, authorities say.

Adam Frino, 38, was arrested Wednesday at his home on Paddock Road in Seaford.

Suffolk County police say Frino called the 7th Precinct station house in Shirley early Wednesday morning. He allegedly said he wanted to blow up the station and a court house before hanging up the phone.

Frino faces charges of false reporting of an incident. He was set to be arraigned Thursday in Hempstead.