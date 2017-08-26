Police have arrested a man for allegedly stalking a woman over a months-long period as she jogged on Long Island.

William Adragna, 51, was charged with stalking, harassment and driving without a license.

The 32-year-old woman told police a man had been stalking her as she jogged in Ronkonkoma. She said the stalking had been going on since April.

She was jogging on Motor Parkway on Saturday morning when she noticed the same man watching her from his car, police said.

Officers found the vehicle, a Ford Taurus driven by Adragna, at Motor Parkway and Rosevale Avenue. He was arrested at the scene.

Adragna was schedule to be arraigned in Central Islip on Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.