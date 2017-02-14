As a lifelong Republican, Navy veteran and retired NYPD cop living on Long Island, James Klein's protest of President Trump may seem a little out of character.

But the day President Trump was sworn in, Klein began flying the American flag outside his East Patchogue home upside down.

"I just don't like the way he treats people, the way his attitude is towards this country," he said.

In the age of Trump, public protests have taken on a new life, but some say Klein has gone too far.

"There's better ways of doing," said neighbor Matt Flower, an Iraq War vet who calls using the flag like that shameful. Other veterans have also criticized Klein.

"For four years, you're going to do this? You're spitting in other people's faces."

According to Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8 of the U.S. code, "the flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life and property."

But as Klein said, "I think this country with Donald Trump is in distress. They think I'm disrespecting that flag. I'm not disrespecting that flag."

Last month, someone cut down Klein's flag. He simply put up another.

Another neighbor just considers the whole fight sad.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back and remember we all don't think alike and that's what makes this America."