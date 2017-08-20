Man Flees on Motorcycle With 7-Year-Old Son in Tow: Police

A Long Island man was arrested on a long list of charges after authorities say he fled police on a motorcycle with his seven-year-old son on board.

Donnell Waters and his young son were wearing German novelty helmets and riding a Suzuki motorcycle when officers attempted to pull them over in Uniondale on Saturday, police said.

Waters was stopped at a red light when officers put on their flashers and tried to pull him over. When the officers got out of their vehicle, Waters sped off, according to police.

The officers pursued Waters to the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Oak Street, where he apparently lost control of the motorcycle, which was on the ground. Both Waters and his son had been ejected.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, treated and released to his mother, police said.

The helmets Waters and his son were wearing are vintage and not Department of Transportation approved, according to police.

Waters, 30, was arrested at the scene. Police said they found a bag of marijuana and 12 individually packed baggies of crack cocaine on him.

He was charged with a number of crimes, including endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing of a police officer and several other traffic violations.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Waters had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead on Sunday.