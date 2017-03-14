Long Island Driver Fatally Crashes Into Tree After Suffering Medical Event | NBC New York
Long Island Driver Fatally Crashes Into Tree After Suffering Medical Event

By Ashley Domagola

    A man suffering some sort of medical event died when he crashed his car into a tree on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, police say,

    The driver, Robert Manigaulte of Huntington Station, was driving southbound on Woodbury Road when he crossed to the opposite side of the road and hit a tree, according to Suffolk police. 

    Manigaulte, 59, was brought to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    The nature of the medical event wasn't clear. Police haven't said if they think weather played a role. 

