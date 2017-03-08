Long Island Cop Indicted for Allegedly Hitting Man With Taser During Investigation | NBC New York
Long Island Cop Indicted for Allegedly Hitting Man With Taser During Investigation

    Office of the Nassau County District Attorney

    A Long Island police officer was indicted on a host of assault-related charges after he allegedly hit a man in the head with a Taser gun while investigating a street assault.

    Anthony Federico was arraigned on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree offering false instrument for filing and two counts of second-degree falsifying business records, the Nassau County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

    If convicted of the top count, the 36-year-old faces up to seven years in prison. 

    Federico was investigating an assault between two groups of young adults near South Park Avenue and Merrick Road around 2:45 a.m. May 8, 2016, authorities said.

    The 25-year-old assault victim was being helped off the ground by his 20-year-old brother when the officer tried to get information from them. Both men were allegedly involved in the fight.

    That's when a physical confrontation happened between the cop and the two brothers, resulting in Federico drawing his Taser gun several times. Authorities said the officer allegedly hit the older brother in the head with the stun gun, causing a two-inch gash that needed stitches and staples to close.

    Federico allegedly forged information in official police documents regarding the events, officials said.

    The Rockville Centre officer was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court April 19.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

