What to Know Suffolk Police Officer Christopher McCoy, 38, was arrested Thursday morning on a civil rights violation

He's accused of forcing a woman he arrested to perform oral sex on him while she was being processed at the police station

The FBI is asking anyone else who may have been a victim to contact them

A Long Island cop has been arrested on federal charges after he allegedly forced a woman he arrested to perform a sex act on him at the police station, prosecutors say.

Christopher McCoy, 38, of Sayville, was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Central Islip Thursday afternoon. He's being charged with a civil rights violation of depriving an arrestee of the right to bodily integrity.

On March 16, McCoy, while on duty, arrested a woman who had several outstanding warrants in connection for unresolved vehicle and traffic offenses, according to federal prosecutors. She was taken to the First Precinct stationhouse in Wyandanch.

During the arrest processing, while McCoy and the woman were alone in the juvenile room, he forced her to perform oral sex.

As soon as she was released, the woman reported the incident.

"This type of behavior is outrageous," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. in a statement. "It won't be tolerated within our criminal justice system, and those who subject others to such cruel conduct will be swiftly removed from serving in any official capacity."

Authorities are asking anyone else who may have been a victim of McCoy to call the FBI at 212-384-2166.

McCoy's attorney did not immeditately respond to request for comment. The Suffolk Police Department wasn't immediately commenting on the officer's arrest Thursday.