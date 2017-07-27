Two of the cops who busted Tyleek Mcgee posed with the seized items.

Plainclothes transit officers who busted a fare-beater at a Chelsea subway station Wednesday found a loaded gun hidden in the sole of his left sneaker, as well as a "large amount" of pills and cash on him, authorities say.

Tylee Mcgee, 28, allegedly tried to sneak through an exit gate at the 23rd Street and Eighth Avenue station during Wednesday's evening rush. Two officers assigned to the Transit Manhattan Task Force stopped him on a southbound platform and took the Brooklyn man into custody.

They allegedly found the pills and cash on him during a search at the scene; the gun, a .380-caliber Ruger, was found when Mcgee was taken to a different location for processing, officials say.

The volume of cash and pills recovered wasn't immediately clear.

Mcgee was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, controlled substance, stolen property and other crimes.