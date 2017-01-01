Livery Cab Passenger Killed in Brooklyn Collision: NYPD | NBC New York
Livery Cab Passenger Killed in Brooklyn Collision: NYPD

    An early morning crash between a livery cab and another car killed a man in Brooklyn Sunday, police said.

    The 56-year-old passenger sat in the backseat of a livery cab driving near Avenue P and West 2nd Street when the car collided with another car driven by a 24-year-old man at around 3:17 a.m., authorities said.

    The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

    The 24-year-old driver was also transported to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition.

    Published 2 hours ago

