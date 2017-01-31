Linden High School in New Jersey has been locked down as authorities investigate threats made on social media, school officials say.

Authorities learned of the threats around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Details on the nature of the threats weren't immediately clear.

Police said all students are safe and cops are on scene. Parents are asked not to respond to the school until the lockdown is lifted.

The public school on Saint Georges Avenue serves more than 1,700 students in grades 9-12.