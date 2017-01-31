New Jersey High School Locked Down Amid Social Media Threats | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

New Jersey High School Locked Down Amid Social Media Threats

In addition to the chatter in town, people as far away as Singapore have weighed in online

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock / maroke

    Linden High School in New Jersey has been locked down as authorities investigate threats made on social media, school officials say. 

    Authorities learned of the threats around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Details on the nature of the threats weren't immediately clear. 

    Police said all students are safe and cops are on scene. Parents are asked not to respond to the school until the lockdown is lifted. 

    The public school on Saint Georges Avenue serves more than 1,700 students in grades 9-12. 

    Top News: Marijuana Protests in Colombia, Dissent in U.S.

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP
    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us