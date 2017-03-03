Lincoln Tunnel Briefly Shut Down Due to Police Activity

The south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel was briefly shut down Friday evening as witnesses reported a police chase.

Traffic has resumed, although the Port Authority was advising of residual delays.

The pursuit by New Jersey state police ended with several arrests on the New York side of the tunnel, according to Port Authority.

It's not clear what sparked the chase. Multiple witnesses on Twitter reported some sort of chase in which a vehicle flew into the tunnel, blowing past tolls, with police cars following.