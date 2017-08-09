Female Plaza Hotel Workers File Lawsuit Alleging 'Rape Culture' - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Female Plaza Hotel Workers File Lawsuit Alleging 'Rape Culture'

    What to Know

    • A group of six current and former female Plaza Hotel employees have filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and assault

    • The women claim a "rape culture" exists at the hotel and inside one of its bars, The Palm Court

    • A spokeswoman for the company that owns the hotel said they take all claims of harassment or discrimination seriously

    One of New York City’s most famous hotels is facing a lawsuit claiming sexual harassment and assault.

    A group of six current and former female employees are suing the Plaza Hotel, claiming a “rape culture” exists at the hotel and inside one of its bars, The Palm Court.

    The woman allege to have been subjected to pervasive sexual harassment and assault and that the hotel has retaliated against them for complaining about it.

    A spokeswoman for the company that owns the Plaza Hotel released a statement saying they take all claims of harassment or discrimination seriously.

    “At Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, the safety and welfare of our guests and staff is always our highest priority,” she told News 4 New York. “Any attempt at harassment or discrimination toward our colleagues and guests has not and never will be tolerated.”

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

