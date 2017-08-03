Commuters have a chance to tell transit advocates their train pain stories as they officials ride the subway system for 24 hours. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

City lawmakers and transit advocated will take to the subway tunnels to get an up close look at the state of the subway system.

The 24-hour Riders Respond Transit Tour will take place Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and comes in the wake of delays, derailments, power outages and track fires.

The group will visit stations across of five of the city’s boroughs within the 24 hours. The goal is to assess the state of the subway system and get feedback from commuters.

The results will be presented at a City Council Transportation hearing on Tuesday.

The tour begins at the 242nd Street in the Bronx and will continue to 125th Street, Columbus Circle, Yankee Stadium, Grand Central and Times Square. On Friday, the second day, the tour will begin in Queens at Queensboro Plaza and continue to Jackson Heights, Sutphin Boulevard, Broadway Junction, Jay Street, 36th Street, Coney Island, Metropolitan Avenue. Stapleton and end at Union Square.