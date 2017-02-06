Lady Gaga Announces New York City, Connecticut Tour Dates

Lady Gaga announced her "Joanne" world tour shortly after her Super Bowl 51 halftime performance.

Fresh off of her Super Bowl 51 halftime show, Lady Gaga announced her "Joanne" world tour.

She posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after her performance Sunday night and tour dates and locations quickly followed on the singer's website.

The native New Yorker will play her NYC show at Citi Field in Queens on Aug. 28.

She will also make stops at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tickets for her NYC and Philadelphia shows go on sale Feb. 13 and tickets for her Connecticut performance will be made available on Feb. 20.

The tour supports her fifth studio album, "Joanne," which she released in October 2016.