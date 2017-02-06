Lady Gaga Announces New York City, Connecticut Tour Dates | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Lady Gaga Announces New York City, Connecticut Tour Dates

Following her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga announced the dates for her world tour

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Lady Gaga announced her "Joanne" world tour shortly after her Super Bowl 51 halftime performance.

    Fresh off of her Super Bowl 51 halftime show, Lady Gaga announced her "Joanne" world tour.

    She posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after her performance Sunday night and tour dates and locations quickly followed on the singer's website

    The native New Yorker will play her NYC show at Citi Field in Queens on Aug. 28.

    She will also make stops at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

    Tickets for her NYC and Philadelphia shows go on sale Feb. 13 and tickets for her Connecticut performance will be made available on Feb. 20.

    The tour supports her fifth studio album, "Joanne," which she released in October 2016.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us