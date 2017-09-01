What to Know Friday is crisp and sunny, but rain is in the forecast for much of the Labor Day weekend

What's left of Harvey is forecast to move into the tri-state by Saturday afternoon, bringing rain and a chance of thunderstorms

Labor Day, however, is expected to be beautiful, with sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures in the forecast

The remnants of Harvey — the storm that flooded large swaths of southeastern Texas over the past week — are headed for the tri-state, where the former hurricane is expected to bring rain and possibly thunderstorms for much of the Labor Day weekend, Storm Team 4 says.

Friday is cool and fall-like, but sunny skies will push temperatures into the low 70s. Even then, highs will be 10 degrees below normal to kick off September, according to Storm Team 4. Highs will dip into the 50s, and even 40s in some places, overnight.

Harvey, now a tropical depression, was located southwest of Nashville on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving northeast at 16 mph.



Clouds will start to build Saturday morning, and the rainy weather will make its way into the region from the southwest by the afternoon. Conditions will likely be soggy and unsettled through Sunday, Storm Team 4 says.

Dramatic Images: Floods Hit as Harvey Drenches Texas



While it’ll be relatively cool on Saturday, with temperatures in the 60s, it will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Labor Day outshines the rest of the holiday weekend, Storm Team 4 says. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day and highs will be back in the 80s.

The warm, sunny weather continues on Tuesday before cloudy, rainy weather moves in Tuesday night and sticks around throughout the rest of the week.

See It: Civilians, First Responders Rescue Flooding Victims

