LIRR West Hempstead Branch Suspended After Train Hits Car

The Long Island Rail Road's West Hempstead branch is suspended in both directions because a train hit a car near the Westwood Station, the MTA said.

Customers are advised to use alternate branches.

Police in Malverne said they got a call about the accident shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Units were at the scene assessing the situation a short time later.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The LIRR also said crew were assessing possible damage to the third rail.