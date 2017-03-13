LIRR West Hempstead Branch Suspended After Train Hits Car | NBC New York
LIRR West Hempstead Branch Suspended After Train Hits Car

    The Long Island Rail Road's West Hempstead branch is suspended in both directions because a train hit a car near the Westwood Station, the MTA said. 

    Customers are advised to use alternate branches.

    Police in Malverne said they got a call about the accident shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Units were at the scene assessing the situation a short time later.

    There was no immediate word on injuries.

    The LIRR also said crew were assessing possible damage to the third rail. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

