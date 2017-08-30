LIRR Train Hits Car on Tracks, Prompting Partial Line Suspension: MTA - NBC New York
OLY-NY
Train Pain

Train Pain

Everything you need to know about this summer's Penn Station repairs

LIRR Train Hits Car on Tracks, Prompting Partial Line Suspension: MTA

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    We're halfway through the "summer of hell," and Andrew Siff has the latest on the Amtrak repairs at Penn Station.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017)

    A Long Island Rail Road train hit an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks west of the Central Islip station Wednesday, prompting a partial suspension on the Ronkonkoma branch and one train cancellation, according to the MTA.

    The MTA said the line was suspended between Brentwood and Ronkonkoma, Central Islip the only stop between them, at 9:30 a.m. because of the crash. 

    No injuries were reported.

    An MTA spokesman said the crash happened in single-track territory. The LIRR is building out an additional track at the location that should help alleviate delays in similar situations in the future, spokesman Aaron Donovan said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Eastbound and westbound service experienced some delays as a result. 

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us