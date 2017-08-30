We're halfway through the "summer of hell," and Andrew Siff has the latest on the Amtrak repairs at Penn Station.

A Long Island Rail Road train hit an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks west of the Central Islip station Wednesday, prompting a partial suspension on the Ronkonkoma branch and one train cancellation, according to the MTA.

The MTA said the line was suspended between Brentwood and Ronkonkoma, Central Islip the only stop between them, at 9:30 a.m. because of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

An MTA spokesman said the crash happened in single-track territory. The LIRR is building out an additional track at the location that should help alleviate delays in similar situations in the future, spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Eastbound and westbound service experienced some delays as a result.