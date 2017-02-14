As wind-related outages, fallen utility poles and broken crossing gates caused a mess across the LIRR and Metro-North systems, causing headaches for commuters. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017)

Monday night's commute was ugly for LIRR riders, and Valentine's Day isn't starting off especially lovely either.

At least three Babylon departures to New York Penn Station were delayed early Tuesday morning due to a fallen utility pole in Massapequa Park, the railroad said on its website and Twitter feed. Only six hours earlier, the LIRR had told people on Twitter that Babylon service was fully restored.

Monday night, wind-related outages, fallen utility poles and broken crossing gates caused a mess across the LIRR system, leading to delays and suspensions and driving enraged riders to social media.

They posted photos and video of packed trains, complaining of hours-long trips and frequent stops.

The pair of downed utility poles in Massapequa Park caused particularly painful delays on the Babylon branch, which at one point was suspended between Seaford and Amityville.

But as the evening commute dragged out, frustrated riders conjured up sarcastic memes to illustrate just how they felt about the LIRR experience:

The LIRR wasn't the only commuter rail dealing with wind-related delays and suspensions. Metro-North dealt with the same problem through the day.

As of early Tuesday, it was indicating plans for a normal service. NJ Transit also showed on-time across its system just after 4 a.m.