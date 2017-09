A man was found shot to death early Saturday outside of a Brooklyn bodega, police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, the NYPD said.

He had just left Franklin Finest Deli, where he bought a soda, The Daily News reported.

He was brought to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.