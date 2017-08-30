Almost three months after Rachelle Weeks-Strub was allegedly strangled to death in her Long Island home, police have arrested her husband.

The 40-year-old was found dead in her basement apartment on the morning of June 1.

Police said they had visited her house at 10 Towne Lane, Centrereach, for a wellness check when the discovery was made.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County police arrested Steven Strub, 39, charging him with second degree murder for allegedly strangling his wife.

He will be held at the Third Precinct for arraignment in Central Islip on Thursday.