Subway Rider Masturbates, Follows 14-Year-Old Girl: NYPD

Police are looking for a subway rider who allegedly masturbated on a train in sight of a 14-year-old girl, then followed the girl off the train.

The girl boarded a northbound L train at Union Square at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 when she noticed the man masturbating, police said.

When the teen got off the train at the Sixth Avenue station at 14th Street, the suspect followed her to the mezzanine, police said. The girl left the station, and the suspect boarded another train.

The suspect is described as about 35 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, medium build with a goatee, last seen wearing a black coat with fur on the collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.