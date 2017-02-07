First of 6 New Krispy Kremes Opens in New Jersey

What to Know The store on Christopher Columbus Drive is the first of six planned Krispy Kreme locations in Bergen and Hudson counties

The rest of the locations are expected to open over the next few years

The Jersey City store can make up to 65,000 doughnuts a day and seat 45 people

Mornings for Jersey City residents just got a whole lot sweeter.

Krispy Kreme opened its long-anticipated Jersey City store Tuesday. Lines started building around the Christopher Columbus Drive shop as commuters kicked off their work days.

The store is the first of six planned Krispy Kreme locations in Bergen and Hudson counties. The doughnut company announced in April it had signed a development agreement with Entrepreneurs, LLC, to open the shops over the next several years.

According to NJ.com, the Jersey City spot is Krispy Kreme's only factory store in New Jersey. It can make up to 65,000 doughnuts a day and seat 45 people. The store opens at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 6 a.m. on the weekends.

Twitter was abuzz over the opening, with some users bragging they had already had two doughnuts before 9 a.m.

