The man wanted for more than two dozen knifepoint robberies across Long Island and Queens. The suspect led police on a wild foot chase before they tackled him and hauled him off to jail.

Authorities say a man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for committing 40 knife-point robberies at businesses around Long Island and Queens.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde and other law enforcement officials announced the sentencing Thursday of 24-year-old Hempstead resident Khalif House.

The crime spree started in February 2015 and ended with his arrest in June 2016.

Prosecutors say House carried a butcher knife and wore a mask and gloves while stealing over $18,000 - money he used to buy heroin.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC 4 New York shows the suspect running from a police officer, leaping onto the hood of a car and jumping over a fence several hours before he was ultimately captured.

He chased one fleeing employee and dragged her back into the store to prevent her escape. He cut another worker who tried to disarm him.

He pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit armed robberies.



