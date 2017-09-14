NY Man Gets Prison for 40 Knifepoint Robberies Around Long Island, Queens - NBC New York
OLY-NY

NY Man Gets Prison for 40 Knifepoint Robberies Around Long Island, Queens

The man was captured in June 2016 after authorities launched a dragnet following a botched heist Tuesday night

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The man wanted for more than two dozen knifepoint robberies across Long Island and Queens. The suspect led police on a wild foot chase before they tackled him and hauled him off to jail. Rana Novini reports. (Published Wednesday, June 8, 2016)

    Authorities say a man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for committing 40 knife-point robberies at businesses around Long Island and Queens.

    Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde and other law enforcement officials announced the sentencing Thursday of 24-year-old Hempstead resident Khalif House.

    The crime spree started in February 2015 and ended with his arrest in June 2016.

    Prosecutors say House carried a butcher knife and wore a mask and gloves while stealing over $18,000 - money he used to buy heroin.

    Exclusive Video Shows Knifepoint Robbery Bandit Chase

    [NY] Exclusive Video Shows Knifepoint Robbery Bandit Chase
    Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC 4 New York shows the suspect running from a police officer, leaping onto the hood of a car and jumping over a fence several hours before he was ultimately captured.
    (Published Wednesday, June 8, 2016)

    He chased one fleeing employee and dragged her back into the store to prevent her escape. He cut another worker who tried to disarm him.

    He pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit armed robberies.


    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us