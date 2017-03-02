Neighbors say the knife-wielding man shot by cops in Paterson had been scaring people in the streets for months, prompting calls to 9-1-1. Wale Aliyu reports.

Authorities are slowly piecing together the details that led up to a police-involved shooting near a bustling New Jersey neighborhood.

Police opened fire at a man thought to be in his 20s after he allegedly ran towards cops brandishing a knife at around 9:30 a.m., law enforcement sources said.

Andrew Levine was one of several people who walked by the busy intersection near Levine Street at Main Street in Paterson Thursday morning. He said he heard shots go off while he was sitting in his truck; his neighbor called 911 shortly after.

"I was sitting in my truck in the parking lot outside," he said. "I heard a pop pop, pause for a second, and then pop pop."

Others curiously stepped outside to see what was going on. Levine says his neighbor told him he decided to call the cops when he spotted the man with a knife.

"He called the cops because he looked like he was stalking people," Levine said.

The suspect is at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, a block away from the scene of the shooting. His injury wasn't considered life-threatening, but the county hasn't released his current condition, law enforcement source said.

Ahmad Yasin, who lives nearby, said it wasn't the first time he had seen the knife-waving man — residents say he's been lurking around the neighborhood for months.

"I've been seeing him for maybe the last three or four months," Yasin said. "The last two days he's been out here all day, from morning 'til night, walking up and down the street."

Passaic County Prosecutors say no one else was injured, but sent K-9s to the scene to sniff around for any clues.