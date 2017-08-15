An armed man is going around the Bronx and robbing people of their chains, police say.
The NYPD says the knife-wielding man is linked to at least four different robberies since July 20 in Belmont.
The 20-something-year-old suspect walks up to his victim, shows either a knife or a gun and demands their property, police said. In two of the robberies, he uses his knife to cut off chains from his victims’ necks. In the other two, he used a gun to steal a chain and a cellphone, according to officials.
Police Monday night released surveillance footage of the man seen with his hair in a bun and wearing a black shirt.
Police urge witnesses to call investigators with tips that could lead to an arrest.
