Police say the man is using a knife or gun to rob people in the Bronx. (Published 16 minutes ago)

An armed man is going around the Bronx and robbing people of their chains, police say.

The NYPD says the knife-wielding man is linked to at least four different robberies since July 20 in Belmont.

The 20-something-year-old suspect walks up to his victim, shows either a knife or a gun and demands their property, police said. In two of the robberies, he uses his knife to cut off chains from his victims’ necks. In the other two, he used a gun to steal a chain and a cellphone, according to officials.

Police Monday night released surveillance footage of the man seen with his hair in a bun and wearing a black shirt.

Police say this man is connected to at least four different robberies in the Bronx since July.

Photo credit: NYPD

Police urge witnesses to call investigators with tips that could lead to an arrest.