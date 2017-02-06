What to Know Wait staff says the message at the bottom of the bill was the idea of the chef, a New Zealand native

The chef is Mark Zimmons, a New Zealand native who honed his culinary skills by traveling all over the world

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country continue to protest President Trump's order, which courts have temporarily blocked

If you stop by Kiwiana restaurant in Brooklyn for some Yuca tater tots, classic Pavlova or rack of lamb New Zealand-style, the chef wants to make sure you know who to thank for the deliciousness.

NBC News contributor Mary Emily O'Hara stopped by the Union Street spot on Sunday and posted a now viral tweet of her bill.

Below an accounting of mimosas, french toast and coffee was a typed message: "Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)."

According to O'Hara, the serving staff said the message was the chef's idea.

The chef is Mark Zimmons, a New Zealand native who developed a passion for the culinary arts as a teenager and honed his interest by traveling abroad, according to the restaurant's website.

The tweet has nearly 44,000 retweets and 116,000 likes since it was posted Sunday afternoon.

The restaurant's message comes as hundreds of thousands of people across the country continue to protest President Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. Courts have temporarily blocked the order, but the White House has said it expects the ban to be quickly reinstated.

