Manhattan Tailor Shop Owner Stabbed: NYPD

Police are investigating after the owner of a tailor shop in Manhattan was stabbed Monday afternoon.

The owner of Apel's Alteration on East 27th Street was stabbed just after 1 p.m. after clashing with his attacker inside the shop, police said.

Blood could be seen on the floor inside the shop as police swarmed the scene, looking for clues and gathering evidence.

"He had a gash on his face and he was holding himself so I was pretty sure he had a gash down there," said Matthew Moreno, who works next door.

Regulars at the victim's store described him as a nice older man who worked alone. They say he did not have any cameras inside his shop, and wondered if the attacker knew that.

"He works by himself, he likes to work by himself," said Boris Rafailob, who also works next door. "He's a nice gentleman. It's very unfortunate."