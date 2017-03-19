10-Year-Old Boy Was Accidentally Shot to Death by Another Child: Prosecutor | NBC New York
10-Year-Old Boy Was Accidentally Shot to Death by Another Child: Prosecutor

The child was apparently accidentally shot by another juvenile from within the apartment

    A 10-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday in a Newark home, officials say. Rana Novini reports. 

    (Published Saturday, March 18, 2017)

    A 10-year-old boy was shot to death by another child in a New Jersey home, a prosecutor said. 

    The boy was killed Saturday in a third-floor apartment in Newark, Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly said.

    The boy was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray said. 

    No one has been arrested. Law enforcement officials are investigating, the Essex County prosecutor said.

    Family members gathered near the 800 block of South 19th Street early Saturday. They had traveled from Pennsylvania to visit the boy's father, the grandfather said. 

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

