Play Ball! Kids of Late FDNY Firefighter Spend Weekend With the Mets

The kids watched the game from the dugout, sitting next to manager Terry Collins

By Corinne Gaston

    The three kids of an FDNY firefighter who was killed in the line of duty spent got a first-hand look at the Mets spring training. The kids, 12-year-old Michael, 9-year-old Anna, and 6-year-old Cormac spent the weekend in Port St. Lucie playing with the team. 

    Spring training never looked so cute.

    The three children of an FDNY firefighter who was killed in the line of duty spent the weekend with the Mets in Florida, the team said.

    The kids, 12-year-old Michael, 9-year-old Anna, and 6-year-old Cormac wore Mets uniforms, sat in the dugout and spent time in the locker room in Port St. Lucie. They even got to try some warm-up exercises with the team and throw a few balls.

    They watched the game from the dugout, sitting next to manager Terry Collins.

    The kids also got to have dinner with some players, race go-carts, play mini-golf and go bowling. Why stop at one sport?

    Their father, Michael J. Fahy, was killed in an explosion at a suspected drug den in September. He was struck by debris.

    He was post-humously promoted to deputy chief, the highest civil service promotional achievement in the FDNY.

    Fahy was a 17-year veteran of the department who became a firefighter in 1999.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

