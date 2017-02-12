A superintendent stands by a mattress he used to help two children jump safely from a burning building. One of the children who jumped is pictured on the left.

Two children jumped from a second-floor window Sunday to escape their burning apartment building and a quick-thinking superintendent is credited with helping to save them.

The superintendent grabbed a mattress and dragged it onto the sidewalk for the kids to land on.

"There was a fire and I woke up and we called for help and our neighbors and family came with the bed and we had to jump out the window," a young girl who jumped told NBC 4 New York.

The fire broke out in the basement at the four-story building on Waldron Street in Corona at about 10 a.m., fire officials said.

Two people were seriously injured but were in stable condition later Sunday, fire officials said. Eight others suffered minor injuries.