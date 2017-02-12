2 Kids Jump Out Window From Burning Apartment; Superintendent Credited With Saving Them | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

2 Kids Jump Out Window From Burning Apartment; Superintendent Credited With Saving Them

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 4 New York
    A superintendent stands by a mattress he used to help two children jump safely from a burning building. One of the children who jumped is pictured on the left.

    Two children jumped from a second-floor window Sunday to escape their burning apartment building and a quick-thinking superintendent is credited with helping to save them. 

    The superintendent grabbed a mattress and dragged it onto the sidewalk for the kids to land on. 

    "There was a fire and I woke up and we called for help and our neighbors and family came with the bed and we had to jump out the window," a young girl who jumped told NBC 4 New York. 

    The fire broke out in the basement at the four-story building on Waldron Street in Corona at about 10 a.m., fire officials said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Davey Thomas Tucker/Facebook

    Two people were seriously injured but were in stable condition later Sunday, fire officials said. Eight others suffered minor injuries. 

    Published 47 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us