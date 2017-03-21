Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Woman at Gunpoint on Long Island | NBC New York
Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Woman at Gunpoint on Long Island

    A 24-year-old Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old woman at gunpoint in West Hempstead two days after Christmas, driving her somewhere and raping her. 

    Levar Burton, of Amityville, was charged Monday with kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse in the Dec. 27 attack, police said. Detectives say Burton is allegedly the man who approached the victim on Terminal Road around 4 a.m. Dec. 27 and snatched her. He fled on foot after the attack. 

    The woman was treated at a local hospital. 

    Information on an attorney for Burton wasn't immediately available. He was expected to be arraigned later Tuesday.

