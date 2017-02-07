Philadelphia homicide detectives searched for clues after a woman was found dead under a sleeping bag in a room above a Kensington tattoo parlor Tuesday.
Medics pronounced the woman – believed to be in her 30s – dead just before 9 a.m. on the third floor above Danny's Philly Inc tattoo shop along the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue near Allegheny Avenue, said police.
No word yet on what might have caused the woman’s death, which investigators called suspicious. The medical examiner's office responded to the scene along with homicide detectives.
Published 42 minutes ago