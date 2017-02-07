Woman's Body Found Under Sleeping Bag Above Philadelphia Tattoo Parlor | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Woman's Body Found Under Sleeping Bag Above Philadelphia Tattoo Parlor

By Dan Stamm

    Philadelphia Police investigators could be seen going in and out of a tattoo shop along Kensington Avenue on Feb. 7, 2017 after a woman's body was found on the third floor.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Philadelphia homicide detectives searched for clues after a woman was found dead under a sleeping bag in a room above a Kensington tattoo parlor Tuesday.

    Medics pronounced the woman – believed to be in her 30s – dead just before 9 a.m. on the third floor above Danny's Philly Inc tattoo shop along the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue near Allegheny Avenue, said police.

    No word yet on what might have caused the woman’s death, which investigators called suspicious. The medical examiner's office responded to the scene along with homicide detectives.

    Published 42 minutes ago
