In this May 21, 2017, file photo, Kendall Jenner attends the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Jenner insists that she gave a tip at a Williamsburg bar after the bar posted an Instagram of her check.

After receiving criticism for stiffing a Brooklyn bar of a tip last week, Kendall Jenner took to Twitter Monday night to defend herself.

The reality star denied the claim that she did not leave a tip during her visit to Baby's All Right in Williamsburg, but instead insisted that she tipped in cash.

"Damn, I guess next time we won't tip in cash," Jenner wrote.

The bar posted a since-deleted Instagram photo of Jenner's $24 check, captioned, "Don't forget to tip your bartender," according to The New York Daily News.

Jenner's rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, played at Webster Hall on Thursday, which could explain why the 21-year-old model was in New York City.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Baby's All Right referenced an album release party at the bar by artist A$AP Twelvyy, who recently collaborated with A$AP Rocky on a single.

�� RN ♨️ **surprises❓ A post shared by Baby's All Right (@babysallright) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Although the bar deleted the post showing Jenner's receipt, that didn't stop many from slamming the establishment online while defending Jenner, saying she was under no obligation to tip in the first place.