A man was charged in the death of 30-year-old Queens jogger Karina Vetrano on Sunday, six months after her death. Authorities say DNA found on the man, Chanel Lewis, matches her DNA. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017)

What to Know Karina Vetrano's beaten body was found Aug. 2 in a marshy park in Queens.

Prosecutors say Chanel Lewis confronted, attacked and strangled Vetrano while she was jogging.

Lewis is charged with second-degree murder. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.

New details are emerging about how police tracked down the 20-year-old suspect accused of murdering a young runner in Queens last summer, abandoning her strangled, beaten body in a marsh in what became one of the city's highest profile crimes in recent years.

One of the lieutenants investigating the August death of 30-year-old Karina Vetrano remembered reports of a strange man skulking around Howard Beach, where the young woman often went running, and asked an anti-crime detective from the 106th Precinct to review his notes, authorities said Monday.

The detective came up with a name: Chanel Lewis.

Dramatic Images: Investigation of Karina Vetrano's Death

On Thursday, detectives went to the Brooklyn home where Lewis lives with his mother and asked for a DNA sample to rule him out. Lewis complied.

Two days later, on Saturday, forensic results showed Lewis' DNA matched some of the samples taken from various investigative points on Vetrano's body. The 20-year-old man was taken into custody that evening.

He initially didn't speak with detectives, nor did he ask for an attorney, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York. Around 5 a.m. the next morning, the sources say Lewis told one of the detectives, "I want to make things right."

And, according to Queens' prosecutors, Lewis confessed to the crime.

"The defendant admitted to attacking the victim, admitted to beating her, to strangling her and dragging her body in the weeds," Queens District Attorney Michael Curtis said Sunday.

Police Release New Video of Karina Vetrano on Day She Went Missing Police have released new surveillance video showing what may have been Karina Vetrano's final moments on Aug. 2 before she was found killed near her home in Queens. (Published Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017)

Vetrano had also been sexually assaulted. Her body was found Aug. 2 in Howard Beach. Detectives sifted through more than 250 leads from the public and more than 1,700 investigative reports over the course of their six-month investigation.

At a news briefing on crime stats Monday, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said finding her alleged killer was like looking for "a needle in a haystack."

Lewis had no prior criminal record -- only a series of summonses, including for urinating in public and being in the park after dark in Brooklyn. None of the summonses were received in Howard Beach, sources said.

The lack of criminal history made it particularly difficult for investigators to zero in on Lewis, Boyce said.

"Difficult cases take time but you don't stop," he said.

Mayor de Blasio praised the NYPD's diligence.

Lewis, meanwhile, is being held without bail after his arraignment Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder in Vetrano's death. Lewis has two attorneys through Legal Aid. His father described him as a "humble kid" who was a good student and wanted to go into social work.

Vetrano's mother, Cathie, had harsh words for the suspect at his court appearance Sunday, nearly six months to the day her daughter's body was found.

"He's a demon! He's a demon, he can burn in hell," Cathie Vetrano said.

The young runner's father, Phil Vetrano, who spearheaded a grassroots social media effort to keep her name in the media, was among the search crews who found Vetrano's body. He said Sunday he was at a loss for words, but thanked police for their investigative efforts in solving his daughter's case.

"We hoped to get to this point, one day," he said. "I am not going to say it's good, but we can move forward now. We are in a place we were never at, we know who did this."

Lewis faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Authorities believe he snatched Vetrano near an area connecting the remote Howard Beach route she jogged to an East New York bicycle path that runs along the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn. Police said they don't believe he and Vetrano knew each other prior to the crime.

