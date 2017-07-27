Jurors Set to Hear Closing Arguments in 'Pharma Bro' Case | NBC New York
Jurors Set to Hear Closing Arguments in 'Pharma Bro' Case

    (Published Monday, June 26, 2017)

    A jury is set to hear closing arguments at the securities fraud trial of former biotech CEO and social media provocateur Martin Shkreli.

    The arguments are scheduled for Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, with deliberations expected to begin as early as Friday.

    Prosecutors say Shkreli is a con man who repeatedly lied to rich investors in two hedge funds he ran into the ground. The defense says he's a misunderstood "genius" who ended up making money for his alleged victims.

    Before his 2015 arrest, Shkreli was best known for jacking up the cost of a life-saving drug and trolling his critics on the internet, earning the nickname "Pharma Bro."

    In a recent Facebook post, the 34-year-old defendant called the case "bogus."

